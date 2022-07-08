RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 31st

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

