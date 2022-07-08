Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $16.28 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

