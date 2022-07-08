Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 108,454 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,454 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.35% of Dover worth $78,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.67.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV opened at $123.61 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

