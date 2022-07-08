Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 3,150 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $76,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.57 and its 200-day moving average is $193.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

