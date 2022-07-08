Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 32,981 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $96,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

