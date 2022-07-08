Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Palo Alto Networks worth $115,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $517.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.