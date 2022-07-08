Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $63.66 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 336,918 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of Trimble worth $63,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

