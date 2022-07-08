Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $65.69 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.36% of NetApp worth $65,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.