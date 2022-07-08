Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $87,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,614,000 after buying an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after buying an additional 476,398 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

