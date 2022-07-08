Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $63,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

NYSE APG opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

