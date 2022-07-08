Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.39% of ON Semiconductor worth $105,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

