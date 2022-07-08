Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 248,528 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Chubb worth $118,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,125.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

CB opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.45. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $157.19 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

