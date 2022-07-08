Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $82,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $218.85 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

