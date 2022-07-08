Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Raised by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.07% of Rollins worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.