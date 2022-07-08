Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.38.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.46 and a 200 day moving average of $309.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.81 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

