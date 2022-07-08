Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.58 and a 200-day moving average of $417.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

