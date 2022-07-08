Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Medifast were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $295.38.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.