Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $581,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 12,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after acquiring an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,067,000 after purchasing an additional 248,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.45. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $157.19 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

