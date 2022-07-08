Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 125 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.89. 8,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

