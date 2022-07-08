Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 844 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,256. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.02 and a 200 day moving average of $399.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

