Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 985 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

