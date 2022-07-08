Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €205.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($201.04) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($208.33) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €169.28 ($176.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €176.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €208.68. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

