Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $42.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.36.

WBA opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

