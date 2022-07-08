RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 2.7%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUAGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.25 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.44). Approximately 1,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.97. The stock has a market cap of £8.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.12.

About RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

