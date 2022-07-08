Rubic (RBC) Price Hits $0.0554 on Top Exchanges

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Rubic has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $239,461.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

