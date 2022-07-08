RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.81

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and traded as low as $36.08. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 140,103 shares trading hands.
RWEOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.63) to €47.50 ($49.48) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 19.94%.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
