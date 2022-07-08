SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0014

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,522.15 and $27.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00135049 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

