SafeCoin Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $2,968.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

