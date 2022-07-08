Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Covea Finance’s 5th Largest Position

Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 4.8% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

