Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.68.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

