SALT (SALT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,131.00

SALT (SALT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.71 million and $1,131.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

