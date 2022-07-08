Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.28

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

