Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

SSNLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

