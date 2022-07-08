SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €132.00 ($137.50) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($119.79) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($126.04) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($135.42) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SAP stock traded up €1.05 ($1.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €88.89 ($92.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. SAP has a 1-year low of €84.28 ($87.79) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($135.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.32.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

