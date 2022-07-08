SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €128.00 ($133.33) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($126.04) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

SAP stock opened at €88.89 ($92.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP has a one year low of €86.40 ($90.00) and a one year high of €129.74 ($135.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €91.70 and a 200 day moving average of €102.32.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

