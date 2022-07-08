Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €359.80 ($374.79) and last traded at €353.80 ($368.54). 79,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €345.90 ($360.31).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is €340.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €403.70.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3)
Featured Stories
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.