Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

