Sawyer & Company Inc Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

