Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 180 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

