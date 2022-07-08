Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 540 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

