Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.07 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

