Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.