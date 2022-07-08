Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 9,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,623. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43.

