Segantii Capital Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,193 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 153,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 164,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 57,643 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.