Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $682,000 Investment in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 69,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Shares of FTPAW stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.
