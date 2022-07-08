Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 16,211 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 301,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,334,000.

NYSE:GF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7254 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

