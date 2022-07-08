Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 16,872 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Shares of EWL opened at $41.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

