Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $499,000 Position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Sizzle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

About Sizzle Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.