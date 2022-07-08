Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.59

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.59 and traded as low as $28.02. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 31,303 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth $9,912,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $10,898,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 244.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
