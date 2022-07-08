Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.59

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.59 and traded as low as $28.02. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 31,303 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth $9,912,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $10,898,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 244.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

