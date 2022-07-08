Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 38,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 105,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,721,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

